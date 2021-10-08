News

Irish Travel Trade Shows Rescheduled for April 2022

The Irish Travel Agent’s Association (ITAA) has announced that the sixth annual Irish Travel Trade Show will take place in 2022, hosting two shows for the first time.

The first show will take place in The Imperial Hotel, Cork on Wednesday 6 April.

The second show will take place the next day, Thursday 7 April, in Hotel Riu Plaza, the Gresham Dublin.

The ITAA made the difficult decision to defer both shows in 2020 due to rising concerns around COVID-19 in Ireland.

The events, organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibitions Limited, attract over 100 exhibitors from Ireland and abroad, and over 300 travel trade visitors each year made up of licensed travel agents and their staff.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “We are delighted to be able to reschedule both of these events for 2022 after having to postpone them last year, as events such as these are an invaluable opportunity for travel agents and tour operators to network with their fellow professionals and discover the latest in travel innovation, product demonstrations and new customer experiences from both Irish and international exhibitors.”

“This is our sixth annual Irish Travel Trade Show in Dublin, and our first show in Cork which will open the show up to travel professionals in the Munster region,” he added.

“We are very much looking forward to meeting old and new friends at these rescheduled events next year.”

For updates on the Irish Travel Trade Show or to find out more information visit: www.irishtraveltradeshow.com

