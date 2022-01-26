Irish Travel Trade Show trade shows confirmed for April 2022

The Irish Travel Agent’s Association (ITAA) has confirmed its Trade Shows will take place this coming April.

The first show will take place in The Imperial Hotel, Cork on Wednesday 6th April, and the second in Hotel Riu Plaza, The Gresham Dublin on Thursday 7th April.

The events, organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibitions Limited, attract over 100 exhibitors from Ireland and abroad, and over 300 travel trade visitors each year are made up of licensed travel agents and their staff.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “We are delighted to be able to confirm both of these events for April. Events such as these are an invaluable opportunity for travel agents and tour operators to network with their fellow professionals and discover the latest in travel innovation, product demonstrations and new customer experiences from both Irish and international exhibitors. This is our sixth annual Irish Travel Trade Show in Dublin, and our first show in Cork which will open the show up to travel professionals in the Munster region.”

He continued, “The Irish Travel Trade Shows 2022 will be the first major gathering of travel professionals here in Ireland since early 2020, and we are very much looking forward to meeting old and new friends at these rescheduled events.”

Members of the travel trade can register to attend here