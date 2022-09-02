Irish Travel Software Firm Datalex Adds EasyJet to Growing Client Roster

Irish travel software company Datalex – which develops booking and e-commerce capabilities for airlines – has signed up EasyJet as a customer.

Datalex – which is a global market leader in digital retail technology – said the agreement wiith EasyJet will drive forward the airline’s digital retail strategy.

The EasyJet deal follows on from Datalex landing Virgin Australia as a new customer earlier this year.

Datalex chief executive, Sean Corkery said: “We are delighted to welcome EasyJet as a valued customer and to announce this partnership, which recognises Datalex’s superior and innovative digital retailing capabilities for airlines and which will enable EasyJet to deliver new, revenue generating and differentiated customer experiences.”

EasyJet chief data and information officer Stuart Birrell added: “We want to continue to provide our customers with a leading digital experience and so our partnership with Datalex will offer us greater agility and opportunity around our merchandising capability, to ensure we provide customers with an even more innovative digital experience that they value and expect.”