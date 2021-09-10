News

Irish Travel Industry Awards to Take Place in January 2022

Irish Travel Industry Awards to Take Place in January 2022

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has confirmed that the Irish Travel Industry Awards will take place on 27 January 2022 in the historic Round Room of The Mansion House, Dublin.

ITAA Award winners 2020

Organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibitions Limited, the event looks forward to welcoming travel and tourism professionals from around the world back to Dublin.

The Awards are designed to showcase excellence in the delivery of international travel services to both leisure and business customers travelling from Ireland.

A key feature of the Awards programme is the series of ITAA Member Awards, which are judged by a panel of expert judges from the travel industry, and presented at the prestigious Gala Banquet in the Round Room at The Mansion House.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said: “We are very much looking forward to getting together with old friends and new acquaintances in The Mansion House next January.

“Events such as these are an invaluable opportunity for travel agents and tour operators to have their hard work recognised, celebrate their successes and network with their fellow professionals from Ireland and abroad.”

Paul Hackett, ITAA President stated: “We are delighted to be able to reschedule this event for January 2022 after such a difficult period for our industry.

“Naturally we were very disappointed to have to postpone the eleventh annual Irish Travel Industry Awards last year, however, as always the welfare of our members, suppliers and customers is paramount, and in the interests of safeguarding these groups and others we decided to delay these events until 2022 when the risk of COVID-19 will hopefully have passed.”

For more information on the awards event please see www.irishtravelindustryawards.com

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

ITTN Awards: Nominate Your Agency

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

NYC & Company on 20th Anniversary of September 11

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

SkyTeam Commits to IATA’s 25by2025 Gender Equality Drive

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Oceania Cruises Launch Voyage Itinerary for Vista

Leona KennySeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Watch: Celebrity Cruises Unveils New TV Campaign

Leona KennySeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Alpine Fest 2021: Whet Your Appetite for an Austrian Ski Holiday at Kilternan

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

SunExpress Resumes Flights from Dublin to Izmir

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

U.S. Doubles Fines for Mask Refuseniks

Fionn DavenportSeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Emirates 20% Sale Ahead of Expo 2020

Leona KennySeptember 10, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn