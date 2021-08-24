Irish Travel Agents Association Highlights Benefits of Booking with a Travel Agent

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has launched a call to consumers to always book with ITAA-member travel agents, saying the experience of the pandemic emphasised the numerous benefits offered to clients throughout every stage of their holiday.

As international travel resumes, the ITAA has reiterated that its members offer clients “a high level of expert advice regarding destinations, transport, accommodation and transfers, tailored to the consumer’s specific needs and requirements.”

In a statement, the trade industry body highlighted that not only do travel agents guarantees a wide range of choice in terms of airlines, tour operators and suppliers, but they also “take the hassle associated with booking a holiday by searching for the best value, negotiating rates, processing bookings and organising tickets and checking in.”

All holidays booked through ITAA member agents are also protected should any issues arise – as they did during the pandemic when most holidaymakers were forced to reschedule holidays booked before the introduction of Covid restrictions.

Pat Dawson, ITAA CEO, stated, “Our member travel agents offer a level of service and consumer protection which cannot be matched by DIY holiday bookings.

“Not only does using a travel agent offer a wide range of choice and take the hassle out of booking a holiday, we also offer added consumer protection.

“Customers of ITAA member travel agents are automatically protected under the Package Travel Directive, whereas airlines are not bonded and therefore cannot offer the same protection as a travel agent if bookings are disrupted or cancelled or if the airline collapses.”

Information Resources

Visit itaa.ie to search for members, member offers, and consumer tips and information.

For general travel information and advice, please visit the following websites: