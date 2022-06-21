Irish Tourism Companies Take Part in Tourism Ireland’s Virtual Sales Mission in Germany

Seven Irish tourism companies are taking part in Tourism Ireland’s virtual sales mission in Germany today.

The sales mission is an online event, organised by Tourism Ireland to allow the participating tourism companies from Ireland to connect with key German tour operators – via a series of virtual interactive roundtable discussions.

The aim of the sales mission is to highlight the many experiences and attractions on offer here to the influential German tour operators participating – and to encourage them to feature Ireland in their holiday and tour programmes.

“Tourism Ireland is delighted that a number of leading German tour operators are taking the time to join us, and our partners from Ireland, for our virtual German sales mission,” said Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s manager for Germany.

“The participation of these German travel professionals is a strong indication that there is really good interest in Ireland and our tourism offering. It provides a valuable opportunity for our partners to showcase their product and connect with the influential German tour operators. Our aim is to increase awareness of Ireland among these influential tour operators and to help our tourism partners secure a greater share of their business,” she said.

Tourism companies from Ireland taking part in Tourism Ireland’s virtual German sales mission include: