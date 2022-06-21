SEARCH
HomeNewsIrish Tourism Companies Take Part in Tourism Ireland's Virtual Sales Mission in...
News

Irish Tourism Companies Take Part in Tourism Ireland’s Virtual Sales Mission in Germany

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
3

Seven Irish tourism companies are taking part in Tourism Ireland’s virtual sales mission in Germany today.

The sales mission is an online event, organised by Tourism Ireland to allow the participating tourism companies from Ireland to connect with key German tour operators – via a series of virtual interactive roundtable discussions.

The aim of the sales mission is to highlight the many experiences and attractions on offer here to the influential German tour operators participating – and to encourage them to feature Ireland in their holiday and tour programmes.

“Tourism Ireland is delighted that a number of leading German tour operators are taking the time to join us, and our partners from Ireland, for our virtual German sales mission,” said Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s manager for Germany.

“The participation of these German travel professionals is a strong indication that there is really good interest in Ireland and our tourism offering. It provides a valuable opportunity for our partners to showcase their product and connect with the influential German tour operators. Our aim is to increase awareness of Ireland among these influential tour operators and to help our tourism partners secure a greater share of their business,” she said.

Tourism companies from Ireland taking part in Tourism Ireland’s virtual German sales mission include:

  • Aran Island Ferries
  • B&B Ireland
  • Beds of Silk
  • Hook Lighthouse & Heritage Centre
  • Johnstown Castle
  • Office of Public Works
  • Original Irish Hotels
Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
Previous articleMalta Trade Evening to Celebrate Shannon-Malta Route
Next articleJordan Continues to Excite on Day 2

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie