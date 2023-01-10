Irish Passport Ranked 6th Strongest in World in Terms of Travel Accessibility

Ireland has ranked as one of the strongest passports in the world on a list measuring ease of visa-free international travel access.

Holders of an Irish passport can travel freely to 187 countries around the world without the need for prior special visa accreditation.

That puts Ireland joint 6th on this year’s annual Henley Passport Index, which ranks the world’s most and least powerful passports.

According to the Henley guide, only 6% of global passports grant their holders visa-free access to more than 70% of the world.

Japan ranked highest on the list – with access to a staggering 85% of the world or 193 countries, without the prior need of visas. It is closely followed by Singapore, South Korea (joint 2nd), Germany, Spain (joint 3rd) and Finland (joint 4th with Italy and Luxembourg).

Ireland shares 6th place with France, the UK and Portugal, and ranks ahead of the US, Canada and Australia.

Former Lloyd’s Bank chief economist Trevor Williams said there is a link between passport strength and a country’s economic growth, through inbound investment.

“These links are mutually reinforcing and agglomerative. Skills and talent go where there is the ability to work, invest, and travel, attracting others wishing to do the same and creating a positive loop.”