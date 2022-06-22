SEARCH
Irish General Sales Agent ATTS Expands Across Europe

Irish company ATTS Travel Representation Solutions has announced a significant expansion across Europe.

The Dublin-based company – which provides sales and marketing and other strategic support services for travel industry partners seeking to enter the Irish market – has been appointed general sales agent (GSA) for Expedia’s Travel Agents Affiliate Program in an additional 16 European countries.

These additional markets are Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lituania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. They will be serviced, initially, from ATTS’ Dublin office.

“This planned expansion is a wonderful opportunity for ATTS Travel Representation Solutions,” said ATTS managing director Catherine Grennell-Whyte.

“We have been working with Expedia TAAP since 2013, and the appointment is a huge vote of confidence from our client.  We are absolutely delighted, it’s exciting and the team are ready for the challenge. We will, of course, continue to take care of our existing and new Travel Agent Affiliate Partners in Ireland,” she added.

