Irish Ferries Welcomes Leisure Passengers Back on Board

Following the announcement that fully vaccinated Brits will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival in Ireland or return to the UK, Irish Ferries is thrilled to welcome leisure travellers back on board its ferries sailing between the UK and Ireland.

Nora Costello, Consumer Marketing & Sales Director at Irish Ferries, says: “We are delighted to welcome leisure passengers on board our ferries servicing our UK to Ireland routes. While we have continued operating during the pandemic to support essential travel and services, we are excited to now enable families and friends to reunite after almost a year and a half apart, and to facilitate holidays and business trips once more.

“We have availability on peak cruise ferry and Dublin Swift fast ferry services between Holyhead & Dublin and Pembroke & Rosslare, so whether you’re wanting to take an adventurous road trip, explore the Wild Atlantic Way, reunite with family and friends, or just get away to somewhere familiar, Irish Ferries is ready to help you get there easily.

“Ireland holds a very special place in many people’s hearts, and we look forward to providing those people with our warm Irish-style hospitality and charm when they travel with us.”

Ferry travel makes for a comfortable and more relaxed holiday option, with the freedom to pack the car with unlimited luggage, bring pets along, and travel exactly where you want in the comfort of your own car. With Irish Ferries ‘Travel Safe’ programme, customers can also travel in confidence; checking in from the security of their own car, sailing with plenty of space in communal areas for natural social distancing onboard, take in the fresh, sea air from outdoor decks, and the option to book private cabins.