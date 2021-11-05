Irish Ferries to double frequency on Dover Calais route with second ship

Irish Ferries has announced the addition of the ro-ro cruise ferry Isle of Innisfree to its Dover to Calais route. The ship is expected to enter service in the first week of December 2021.

Andrew Sheen, Irish Ferries Managing Director, said: “We are delighted be able to add a second ship to our Dover / Calais route, with the ship doubling our frequency with a departure every 2½ hours rather than the current 5 hours between sailings.

“The Ship underlines our commitment to this route and facilitates trade for both exporters and importers as well as ensuring capacity for essential passenger movements and greater choice for tourism”.