Irish Ferries to add third ship on Dover-Calais route

Irish Ferries has announced the addition of a third ro-ro ferry to its Dover to Calais route.

The ship is expected to enter service in the first quarter of 2022, joining the ISLE OF INISHMORE and the recently announced ISLE OF INNISFREE.

CIUDAD DE MAHON, to be renamed in the coming weeks, was built in 2000 by the by Astilleros Espanoles S.A. (AESA) shipyard in Spain and originally delivered as NORTHERN MERCHANT, and is no stranger to the short straits, having originally operated on the Dover-Dunkirk route following her delivery.

The ship has the capacity to carry up to 589 passengers and over 90 freight vehicles.

The ship offers a host of facilities for freight drivers/passengers such as a self-service restaurant, café/bar, onboard duty-free shop and outdoor decks.

Andrew Sheen, Irish Ferries Managing Director, said: “The addition of a third vessel on our Dover-Calais route will allow us to offer a departure from either Dover or Calais every 90 minutes.

“This is a further sign of our commitment to this route and will offer customers even greater choice along with the capacity, frequency and reliability that is required to service this important route between GB and France”.