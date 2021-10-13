Irish Ferries Opens Bookings for Summer 2022

Bookings have now opened for summer 2022 trips aboard Irish Ferries’ WB Yeats to France. Irish Ferries is offering a low booking deposit of just €200, with Flexi Fare Options available and enhanced safety measures on board through its Travel Safe Programme.

Families can bring the car with everything they need for the long-overdue getaway, hopping on the luxurious W.B. Yeats, for a premium connection directly from Dublin to Cherbourg in Normandy.

The W.B. Yeats guarantees safety in style, as Irish Ferries will continue to deliver enhanced safety and hygiene protocols on board under its ‘Travel Safe’ programme.

With plenty of fresh sea air throughout the vessel both inside and out, it’s guaranteed to be the most comfortable and relaxing way to travel to and from France next year.

Families can also book with added peace of mind with added flexibility from Irish Ferries ‘Flexi Fare’ option. This allows for cancellations right up to 8 days before travel, if circumstances change for any reason.

For more information or to book visit: irishferries.com/