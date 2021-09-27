Irish Ferries’ ‘Frightfully’ Good Halloween Deals to Britain

Irish Ferries has announced details of its midterm package deals to Britain for Halloween.
LEGOLAND Windsor Resort’s spook-tacular ‘Brick or Treat’ from €699 2 Adults and 2 Children includes:
- Return car cruise ferry crossing
- Two night stay with breakfast
- Sharing family room, 2 adults and 2 children 10yrs and under
- Price includes one day pass to the park for each person.
- Extend your stay to three nights for an extra €48 per person
Another package includes a visit to Altons Towers Scarefest.
Irish Ferries is still operating its Travel Safe programme across all its ships.
