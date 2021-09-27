News

Irish Ferries’ ‘Frightfully’ Good Halloween Deals to Britain

Irish Ferries has announced details of its midterm package deals to Britain for Halloween.

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort’s spook-tacular ‘Brick or Treat’ from €699 2 Adults and 2 Children includes:

  • Return car cruise ferry crossing
  • Two night stay with breakfast
  • Sharing family room, 2 adults and 2 children 10yrs and under
  • Price includes one day pass to the park for each person.
  • Extend your stay to three nights for an extra €48 per person

Another package includes a visit to Altons Towers Scarefest.

Irish Ferries is still operating its Travel Safe programme across all its ships.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

