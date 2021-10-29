Irish Ferries awarded ”Best Ferry Operator” for a third consecutive year

Irish Ferries has been awarded the ”Best ferry or Fixed Link Operator” for a third consecutive year.

The award was presented at the virtual UK Group Leisure and Travel Awards 2021.

Irish Ferries recently extended their network to include Dover to Calais. The route is serviced by the ‘Isle of Inishmore.

The operator is well known for its Irish Sea routes between Holyhead – Dublin and Pembroke – Rosslare.

Marie McCarthy, Passenger Sales Manager UK & Ireland, says “Irish Ferries is proud to have been awarded this title for the third year running. This award formally recognises our continued efforts to provide our group’s customers with a wonderful experience on a first-class fleet, with Irish hospitality at the centre of our offering.”