Irish Embassy in Kyiv Reopens

By Emer Roche
Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has announced the reopening of the Irish Embassy in Kyiv.

Minister Coveney said the Department of Foreign Affairs is ‘closely monitoring’, the situation in Ukraine along with its EU and other international counterparts.

The embassy has operated remotely since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government continues to advise against all travel to Ukraine for any purpose.

“As the Embassy resumes its operations on the ground in Kyiv, the team’s key priority will be renewing and building their network of contacts with Ukrainian government officials to better inform Ireland’s provision of support and assistance to the government and people of Ukraine,” Minister Coveney said.

Similar to other embassies operating in Ukraine, the Irish Embassy will be functioning with limited capacity to provide in-person consular assistance.

