Irish Band True Tides to play at Soll Ski and Rock – 11-18 March 2023

The 2nd week of Soll Ski and Rock 2023 is 11-18th March 2023.

And with Soll’s unique mix of great skiing – as part of the Ski Welt Wilder Kaiser Brixental – great live music, and superb cuisine, both on and off the mountain, skiers can enjoy a great week of Skiing from the 11-18th March this year, in the heart of the Tirol region of Austria!

Gabriel Eder, Manager Soll Tourist Board is delighted to now announce that Irish band, True Tides, from Cork, will be playing at Soll Ski and Rock, on St.Patrick’s Eve, Thursday 16th March.

Then, on St.Patrick’s Day, Soll goes “ Irish” with a parade on the slopes, a ski safari, music, and mischief with Soll’s legendary Hexen ( the witches).

The Ski Welt, now open for the winter ski season is one of Austria’s largest interconnected ski areas as well as winter hiking trails, tobogann runs, sleigh rides, cross country skiing, night skiing, and many other winter activities.

In existence since 1977, SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser Brixental offers nine valley resorts including Soll, with 83 modern lifts, 270 km of pistes and over 80 mountain huts. This makes SkiWelt one of the largest – but also one of the greenest – ski areas in the world.

Austria itself is one of Europe’s liveliest ski destinations, known for its superb value and warm hospitality, and is the undisputed favourite with Irish skiers, with easy access from Munich, Innsbruck and Salzburg Airports to resorts in the Tirol such as Soll!

Gigs will take place in Soll, on and off the mountain with international and local bands, some of whom who perform in Soll all season long, who will play a huge part in the festival making it an event not to be missed for fans of culture, music and skiing alike.

Gigs will take place, on and off the mountain, and events will include a Ski Safari in both January and March, as well as a St.Patrick’s Day Parade on the slopes in March!

Aer Lingus and RTE2FM are partners of Soll Ski.