SEARCH
HomeNewsIrish Backpackers are Offered €10 Flights to Australia
News

Irish Backpackers are Offered €10 Flights to Australia

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
1

The South Australian Tourism Commission is launching a significant Working Holiday Maker visa campaign today, offering €10 fares to Adelaide as part of a plan to promote the visa to young Irish citizens; encouraging them to start their Working Holiday adventure in Adelaide and regional South Australia.

Young people in Ireland are being offered the chance to book €10 return tickets to Adelaide, Australia, in a new scheme to plug gaps in the Australian market. Applicants must have a Working Holiday Visa and be aged between 18-35.

Registration can be made for the €10 return tickets before they go on sale in May.

More information can be found at https://southaustralia.com/plan-a-trip/study-work-or-volunteer

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleCelebrity Goes Above & Beyond

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,484 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie