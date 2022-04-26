Irish Backpackers are Offered €10 Flights to Australia

The South Australian Tourism Commission is launching a significant Working Holiday Maker visa campaign today, offering €10 fares to Adelaide as part of a plan to promote the visa to young Irish citizens; encouraging them to start their Working Holiday adventure in Adelaide and regional South Australia.

Registration can be made for the €10 return tickets before they go on sale in May.

More information can be found at https://southaustralia.com/plan-a-trip/study-work-or-volunteer