Irish-Australian Chamber of Commerce to Mark Australia Day at Croke Park

On Friday, January 27, at 12 noon, premier bilateral business organisation, the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce – together with event sponsors, Cpl and Etihad Airways – will mark Australia Day with a corporate lunch at Croke Park.

This year marks the return of the Chamber’s annual Australia Day event, following an enforced absence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Australia Day Corporate Lunch is expected to attract more than 250 attendees, with a host of leading Irish and global companies having already secured their tables.

Upon arrival, guests will avail of a drinks reception, before collectively making their way to the Hogan Suite.

The event will be opened by President of the Irish Chapter of the Chamber and CEO of humm group (UK and Ireland), PJ Byrne, who will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the Chamber’s planned activities for 2023.

Together with CEO, Barry Corr, Mr Byrne has guided the Chamber’s Irish-based members through an extensive programme of engagement and events over the course of the last year.

Mr Byrne’s remarks will be followed by the delivery of the formal Australia Day address, by His Excellency, Ambassador of Australia to Ireland, Gary Gray.

Entertainment for the occasion will be provided by AC/DC tribute band, IE/DC, Australian singer songwriter Melanie Horsnell and renowned comedian, Ian Coppinger.

A number of raffle prizes will be available during the event and attendees will be able to purchase tickets throughout the afternoon.

Given the scope and calibre of attendees, the event thus provides ample opportunity to connect with leading companies – both Irish-headquartered and globally based.