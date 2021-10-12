Irish Airports Welcome €90m Aviation Package

Ireland’s major airports have unanimously welcomed the announcement of a 90m aviation aid package in today’s budget.

Dalton Philips, CEO at daa said: “Our business at Dublin and Cork Airports has been significantly hit by the fall in the passenger numbers over the past two years, as has the entire aviation ecosystem including our airline partners.

“Together we have a long journey to travel as we seek to reconnect Ireland to the rest of the world and fulfil our role as an economic enabler for the Irish economy in terms of trade, tourism and social connectivity.

“We obviously welcome the measures announced in today’s budget and look forward to rebuilding our long and short haul networks out of Dublin and Cork Airports on the strength of these supports.”

Dublin Airport

Vincent Harrison, Managing Director at Dublin Airport said: “We’re looking forward to further enhancing our traffic recovery incentive schemes for our airline customers who are looking to grow their business at Dublin Airport.

This package of supports will help us to further improve upon our already highly competitive airport charges and incentives. Despite the downturn as a direct result of the pandemic, we are already seeing a ramping up of our business since the reopening of international travel in July.

“We are confident of demand increasing for long and short-haul travel into and out of Dublin Airport over the next number of years as consumer confidence increases daily.”

Cork Airport

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport said, “Today’s announcement has to be warmly welcomed and appreciated.

“Cork Airport was the second busiest and best-connected airport in the State coming into this pandemic and we aim to return to that position coming out of this crisis.

“These supports for Irish airports will allow us at Cork Airport to rebuild our international route network into next year and beyond.

“We have already had some really positive announcements made by our airline customers in recent weeks and we are confident of even more as a result of these Government supports.

“We are very grateful for this support from the Government as we continue that rebuilding process.”

Shannon Airport

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group, has welcomed today’s announcement by Government of a €90 million aviation sector support package in the Budget.

Commenting, Ms Considine said: “The aviation sector has been decimated as a result of the pandemic and the aviation package announced today is a very welcome acknowledgement of the importance of this sector to the Irish economy.

“Restoring vital air connectivity is essential for the thousands of jobs in the tourism and business sectors who rely on the connectivity for their livelihoods.

“We know that it will take many years for aviation to recover to pre-pandemic levels and we appreciate this funding, and indeed other Government supports Shannon Group has received since the onset of the pandemic.

“We look forward to hearing the detail of the allocation for Shannon Airport in due course.”