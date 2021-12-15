Irish airports to receive over €100m in support funding

Almost €108 million in direct exchequer supports has been approved for Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Knock, Kerry, and Donegal airports.

Dublin Airport will receive €79m, bringing its total allocation to €97.2m, while Cork Airport will receive €13.7m, bringing its total allocation for 2021 to €25.1m.

Shannon Airport will get an extra €10.1m to bring its total allocation to €23.6m, while Kerry Airport has been awarded €2.2m. Knock and Donegal airports have been awarded €1.9m and €0.6m.

“The aviation sector including airports have been at the epicentre of the devastation caused as a result of the pandemic,” said Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group.

“As we focus on rebuilding connectivity, we warmly welcome the Government support announced by Minister Naughton through the inclusion of Shannon Airport in the Covid-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021, and we are grateful of confirmation of final approval of the additional funding for the state airports under the Covid-19 Supplementary Supports Scheme for Irish Airports recently approved by the European Commission.

“This will assist in Shannon’s recovery from the Pandemic and rebuilding vital air connectivity for this Region”.