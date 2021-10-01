News

Ireland West Airport Welcomes Return of Aer Lingus Gatwick Service in December

Ireland West Airport has today welcomed the news that Aer Lingus will resume operations on their hugely popular London Gatwick service on December 18 2021 in time for the busy Christmas period.

The service will return on a phased basis initially ahead of a planned full resumption of services in March 2021.

This comes as welcome news for the West and North West of Ireland following a suspension of the service for over 18 months as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gatwick service has been an ever present service at the airport since its commencement in 2009 and is a hugely important one from both a business, diaspora and tourism perspective, providing critically important connectivity not just with the London market but as a gateway from the West of Ireland to Europe, with London Gatwick offering a wide range of international connections.

Welcoming the news of Aer Lingus’s return to the airport, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome the news of the resumption of the London Gatwick service in December.

“The last 18 months have been an extremely difficult period for the airport and the whole aviation sector and today’s announcement by Aer Lingus is a major vote of confidence, not just in the airport, but in the North West and West regions.

“I’d like to express our sincere thanks to the team at Aer Lingus, whom we have worked closely with throughout the last 18 months, for their ongoing support and commitment to the airport as we look to rebuild our route network.

“I know this announcement will be welcome news to the loyal customer base that Aer Lingus has built up over the last 12 years, particularly in advance of the busy Christmas period and it will be great to welcome the famous Aer Lingus livery back to the West’.

