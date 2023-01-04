Ireland West Airport Reports Strong Performance in 2022

2022 has proven to be a strong year of recovery at Ireland West Airport, with passenger numbers increasing by 314% to 722,000 compared to 174,000 passengers in 2021.

Compared to pre-covid levels, passenger numbers recovered to 89% of the record 2019 level of 807,000 passengers.

The number of passengers travelling on services to and from Mainland and Continental Europe hit a new high for the airport, surpassing 2019 levels, increasing by 9% to 138,621, with a particularly strong performance recorded on services to and from Cologne, Barcelona and Milan.

Passenger numbers travelling on services to and from the UK reached 578,000, boosted by the commencement of three new services to Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester with Ryanair and the return of the Aer Lingus service to London Gatwick.

In addition, Ryanair recorded its busiest-ever year for passenger numbers at Ireland West Airport, carrying a total of 654k passengers in 2022.

2022 was a milestone year for the airport, as along with Shannon Airport, both airports became the first in the world to be recognised as Age-Friendly, endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).