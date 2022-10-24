Ireland West Airport Launches Bumper Winter Schedule with Ryanair and Aer Lingus

Ireland West Airport has launched its bumper winter schedule, with 84 weekly flights to and from a host of cities in the UK and continental Europe.

This winter, Ryanair will operate its largest ever winter schedule at Ireland West Airport, with 11 routes to choose from, including a new twice weekly winter service to Birmingham.

This winter will also see the continuation of Ryanair’s hugely popular weekly sun service to Malaga and also see the airline operate a twice weekly service to Milan, offering consumers the option of a weekend city break whilst also providing fantastic access to some of the best skiing spots Europe has to offer, with several of Europe’s top ski resorts located within a 2 hour drive of Bergamo Airport.

Access to the UK market will continue to be very strong this winter, with Ryanair operating services to Bristol, East-Midlands (Nottingham), Edinburgh, Liverpool, London (Luton and Stansted) and Manchester as well as the airline’s new service to Birmingham.

In addition, Aer Lingus will continue to provide excellent connectivity to South London with its popular service to London Gatwick.

Welcoming the launch of the bumper 2022/23 winter schedule, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport commented: “On the back of a very busy summer season, where passenger numbers have returned to close to 2019 levels, we are delighted to see such a robust schedule of services launched this winter with our airline partners Aer Lingus and Ryanair.”

“The summer was an extremely busy one for the airport and it was great to see such strong numbers travelling once again, as we recovered from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was particularly pleasing to see the significant increase in numbers using the airport from counties such as Galway, Donegal, Westmeath, Offaly, Cavan and Monaghan as we welcomed thousands of new customers from these counties during the summer season, recognising the ease of travel, cheap airport parking and general all round convenience of using the airport,” he added.