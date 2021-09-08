Ireland Wants to Travel: Click&Go release new figures from latest Travel Sentiment Survey

Click&Go has released the results of its latest Travel Sentiment Survey – and it’s a resounding ‘yes’ for a return to international travel.

The desire to travel abroad again was overwhelming.

Over 80% of respondents were planning a holiday abroad in 2021, and only 12% said they’d prefer to wait until 2022.

The survey shows positive attitudes surrounding the return to travel, with many people keen to travel as soon as possible.

Sun holidays and city breaks were the most popular type of holidays among consumers; popular destinations for sun holidays include Mediterranean locations such as Lanzarote, the Algarve, the Costa del Sol and the Canary Islands, while Rome, Prague and Lisbon were popular city destinations.

Pent-up demand for international travel

Responses also reflected the pent-up demand for international travel felt by Irish consumers, with the high demand for last minute holidays reflected in the number of ‘last minute’ bookings.

80% of bookings made in August are for travel in 2021, with 20% booking holidays for 2022.

Paul Hackett, CEO of Click&Go, commented: “80% of sales in September are for travel in 2021 with sales for Cruise holidays in September and October recovering.

“The latest survey highlights the enthusiasm for a return to international travel, with a large number of participants eager to travel as soon as this year and next year.

“Only 7% of those surveyed were opting to holiday at home this year, which demonstrates that international travel is slowly recovering after a difficult eighteen months.”

He continued, “We are seeing good volumes booking for last minute travel as many people are making bookings for last minute holidays as autumn closes in and the days shorten.”