Ireland Tops Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience List Following Startling Turnaround

Ireland has topped the monthly Bloomberg Covid Resilience List and named as the best place to live as the world continues to with the pandemic

Ireland has climbed from roughly 40th in early January of this year – when it had the worst rate of infection on earth – to first this month.

The news agency noted in its monthly ranking that Ireland had been “steadily climbing” from the start of the year when it had the worst outbreak in the world. It says Ireland pulled off a “startling turnaround” noting that vaccination rates are among the highest in the world.

Bloomberg attributed Ireland’s turnaround to a strategy used across Europe – by limiting quarantine-free entry to the State only to people who were fully vaccinated or could prove they had recently recovered from the virus.

A monthly snapshot

The Covid Resilience Ranking is a “monthly snapshot” of where the virus is being handled the most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval.

It is calculated using 12 data indicators such as virus containment, the quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality and progress toward restarting travel and easing border curbs.

The top-ranked countries are Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland and Denmark. Ireland took the top position from Norway which dominated for three month

The rankings take in the world’s 53 biggest economies.