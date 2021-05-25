Ireland to Ditch Quarantine and Testing Requirements for UK Visitors

Ireland is set to lift the quarantine and testing requirement for visitors from the UK, according to a report in today’s Telegraph.

Arrivals from the UK will no longer have to provide evidence of a negative Covid test or have to isolate for 14 days, thereby returning travel between the two countries to the status of the Common Travel Area.

Before the pandemic, Ireland welcomed 4.79 million visitors from the UK, the highest number from any one country. Ireland was the fifth-most popular destination for UK visitors after Spain, France, Italy and the US.

Niall Gibbons of Tourism Ireland was quoted as saying: “We are excited about the news…which would not only rekindle the close relations between our countries but also protect thousands of jobs and livelihoods across the travel sector.”