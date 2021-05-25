News

Ireland to Ditch Quarantine and Testing Requirements for UK Visitors

Ireland to Ditch Quarantine and Testing Requirements for UK Visitors

Ireland is set to lift the quarantine and testing requirement for visitors from the UK, according to a report in today’s Telegraph.

Arrivals from the UK will no longer have to provide evidence of a negative Covid test or have to isolate for 14 days, thereby returning travel between the two countries to the status of the Common Travel Area.

Before the pandemic, Ireland welcomed 4.79 million visitors from the UK, the highest number from any one country. Ireland was the fifth-most popular destination for UK visitors after Spain, France, Italy and the US.

Niall Gibbons of Tourism Ireland was quoted as saying: “We are excited about the news…which would not only rekindle the close relations between our countries but also protect thousands of jobs and livelihoods across the travel sector.”

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

USTA Urges US to Open Borders

Fionn DavenportMay 25, 2021
Read More

UK to Introduce ESTA-Style Visa System

Fionn DavenportMay 25, 2021
Read More

Reopening Plans: Ireland Lagging Behind European Countries

Fionn DavenportMay 25, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: KelAir Campotel

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Ministers: Foreign Travel to Resume “Later in the Summer”

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

O’Leary: Forced Landing Was a ‘State-Sponsored Hijacking’

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Michael O’Leary tells Government to ‘Get the Finger Out’ on International Travel

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

29% of Irish Adults Have Short Term Travel Plans

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Government ‘Procrastination’ on Reopening Travel Must End – Ialpa

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn