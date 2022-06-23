Ireland to Australia in Less than 24 Hours: Emirates Resumes Brisbane Service

Emirates has struck a partnership deal with the Brisbane Economic Development Agency (BEDA) to promote the city to tourists and business travellers.

The agreement is aimed at celebrating the reopening of international travel and comes hot on the heels of Emirates resuming its daily flight from Dublin to Brisbane – via Dubai.

With a total travel time of 23 hours, including the short stop-over in Dubai, the route is one of the most convenient to Australia from this neck of the woods.

Brisbane has evolved to become a contemporary, global city offering a unique mix of culture, lifestyle and business. Brisbane’s sub-tropical climate and abundance of beaches encourages an active lifestyle, coupled with endless leisure offerings.

Emirates currently departs a 14:20 flight from Dublin to Dubai, from where Emirates EK430 departs daily at 02:30 after a short stopover, landing in Brisbane at 22:20.

The return flight EK431 departs Brisbane at 20:57, arriving in Dubai at 04:52 with a connecting flight onward to Dublin at 07:15.

The Emirates A380 experience remains highly sought after by travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins.

The airline is gradually expanding the deployment of this popular aircraft in line with demand and operational approvals and has now many destinations served by the flagship aircraft on a scheduled basis.

Emirates’ iconic double decker of the skies – the A380 – which serves the Dublin-Dubai-Brisbane route.

The resumption of Emirates’ services to Brisbane follows the rapid scaling up of operations around the world as Covid-19 travel restrictions drop. Today, Emirates operates to 140 passenger destinations across six continents.

Emirates is focusing on bringing back the rest of its network based on easing of restrictions in certain countries, and other operational factors. It has recovered more than 90% of the network globally.

“Emirates is proud to have served Brisbane for almost 20 years, helping millions of people visit the city and beyond while connecting travellers and businesses with our global network,” said Enda Corneille, Ireland Country Manager at Emirates.

“With so many Irish expats living in Australia, it is one of Emirates’ most popular network destinations for passengers from Ireland. We’re delighted to be celebrating our relationship with the region by re-introducing our flagship A380 product. Brisbane is a hugely diverse region that is popular year-round,” he said.

Enda Corneille, Country Manager, Emirates Ireland

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Emirates to showcase Brisbane to the world. Brisbane has evolved to become a contemporary global city with diverse tourism experiences that reflect our lifestyle, personality, and natural beauty,” said BEDA chief executive Anthony Ryan.