Ireland Ranks Second in List of Highest Number of Female Pilots

According to The International Society of Women Airline Pilots, Ireland comes in after India as the country with the highest share of female pilots.

As the number of female airline pilots has slowly increased to just over 5% of the total pilot group worldwide, the corresponding increase in female pilot visibility has been inadequate, the ISA + 21 website states.

Moreover, they say that the challenge for the aviation industry is that there are virtually no role models of female airline pilots anywhere in popular culture. They do not appear in movies or television and they are rarely represented in advertising or magazines because gender roles portrayed in popular culture are usually defined by traditional constructs.

The International Society of Women Airline Pilots (ISA+21) is dedicated to reframing this culture and providing visible role models to inspire young women to undertake flying roles within our industry.

Countries rank as follows:

India: 12.4%

Ireland 9.9%

South Africa: 9.8%

Australia: 7.5%

Canada: 7.0%

Germany: 6.9%

USA: 5.5%

UK: 4.7%

New Zealand: 4.5%

Qatar: 2.4%

Japan: 1.3%

Singapore: 1.0%