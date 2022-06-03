Ireland Places in Top Five List of Beautiful Beaches

Ireland has placed fifth in a list put together by Holidu, the search engine for holiday rentals as the best place to visit for beautiful beaches. Beating Spain, Malta and Croatia, both Bundoran and Glanleam Beach received special mentions.

After analysing Google searches and Instagram hashtags over the past 12 months, this ranking reveals the countries that are the most popular for their beaches.

Let’s start backwards with Ireland first!

Number Five

Ireland – 880 Google searches per month | 42k+ IG hashtags

Ireland is home to over 3,000 km of coastline and over 100 beaches. Try surfing at

Bundoran, or unwind and relax at Glanleam Beach. The latter beach is known for being located on

the Gulf Stream making it one of the warmer beaches in Ireland.

Number Four

France – 3.6k Google searches per month | 42k+ IG hashtags

France is in 4th place. Known for its tranquil and luxurious beach towns, be sure to check out the stunning blue waters of French Riviera in the south, the enchanting dunes in the north and the natural splendour of the Silver Coast landscapes.

The French Riviera

Number Three

Portugal – 3.6k Google searches per month | 61k+ IG hashtags

In third place is Portugal. Head to Praia do Portinho da Arrábida if you are looking for a relaxing day to bask in the sun and take a dip. The country is home to over 948 km of Atlantic coastline, so there are plenty of choices. Portugal is also renowned for its surfing with Praia do Norte being of particular note for its waves.

To see which countries and beaches took Gold and Silver, you can see that and the full list here: Best Beaches Index 2022 (holidu.co.uk)