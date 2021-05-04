Ireland ‘Leading’ Europe in Developing Digital Green Cert, Minister Says

Ireland is “leading” Europe on developing a digital green certificate for travelling between countries, Minister of State for eGovernment and public procurement Ossian Smyth has claimed.
Read the story here.
Ireland is “leading” Europe on developing a digital green certificate for travelling between countries, Minister of State for eGovernment and public procurement Ossian Smyth has claimed.
Read the story here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
YouTube
RSS