Ireland in the Spotlight at Scotland’s Royal Highland Show

By Geoff Percival
Irish tourism is being well-represented with a significant presence at Scotland’s prestigious Royal Highland Show this week, with seven travel companies attending alongside Tourism Ireland.

The show – which opened on Thursday and concludes on Sunday – is Scotland’s largest outdoor event, attracting 200,000 visitors; all of whom are potential holidaymakers to the island of Ireland.

Joining Tourism Ireland in Edinburgh, this week, are: Causeway Coast & Glens, City of Derry Airport, Heritage Ireland, Loganair, Mid-Ulster District Council, Stena Line and Visit Derry

Elizabeth Willms, Heritage Ireland; and David Wood, Tourism Ireland, at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “We’re delighted that seven tourism companies from the island of Ireland are joining us at this year’s Royal Highland Show in Scotland.”

“As we restart overseas tourism this year, events like this provide us with an excellent platform to spread the word about the many great experiences that Scottish holidaymakers can enjoy right around the island of Ireland,” Ms Wakley said.

