Ireland Ends Mandatory Hotel Quarantine

Ireland Ends Mandatory Hotel Quarantine

Ireland removed all countries on its mandatory hotel quarantine list over the weekend.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly made the announcement on Saturday.

There were around 50 people in hotel quarantine, but they’ve since been released.

Anyone arriving in Ireland without proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test will now have to “quarantine at home.”

“The system was introduced as an exceptional public health measure at a time that our country was contending with the very serious risk of importation of variants of concern that had the potential to overwhelm our health service and, in particular, to undermine Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme,” Mr Donnelly said.

 

