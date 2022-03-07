SEARCH
Ireland drops remaining Covid travel restrictions

By Leona Kenny
Travellers to Ireland will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative PCR test upon arrival.

The requirement came in from Sunday, 6 March.

There will also no longer be any requirement to complete a COVID-19 Passenger Locator Form for travel to Ireland.  

Announcing the changes, the government said: “From Sunday 6 March 2022, travellers to Ireland are not required to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative PCR test result upon arrival.

“There are no post-arrival testing or quarantine requirements for travellers to Ireland.”

Covid certificates and testing may still be required for outbound passengers arriving in other countries.

