News

Ireland Added to Abu Dhabi’s Green List

Ireland Added to Abu Dhabi’s Green List

Abu Dhabi has added Ireland to its ‘Green List’ of countries, which means that travellers arriving from the Republic are now exempt from any quarantine measures.

Travellers will still be required to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test valid for maximum 72 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test on day 6 (day of arrival counts as day 1). Unvaccinated travellers arriving from these Green List countries will also take a PCR test on days 6 and 9. 

The new ‘Green List’ of 28 countries will be effective from tomorrow, 18 August, at 2pm.  

Abu Dhabi Green List 

  • Albania 
  • Australia
  • Bahrain
  • Belgium
  • Brunei
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • China
  • Czech Republic
  • Germany
  • Hong Kong (SAR)
  • Hungary
  • Ireland
  • Malta
  • Mauritius
  • Moldova
  • New Zealand
  • Poland
  • Romania
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Serbia
  • Seychelles
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan, Province of China
  • Ukraine

More information on the “Green List” can be found here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

¡Buenos Días, Barcelona! Royal Caribbean Makes Long-Awaited Return to Western Mediterranean

Fionn DavenportAugust 17, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Launches Four New Dublin Routes for Winter 2021

Leona KennyAugust 17, 2021
Read More

Europe’s Hidden Highlights: Bologna in Your Belly

Leona KennyAugust 17, 2021
Read More

Republic’s Air Travel Hits 50% of Pre-Pandemic Traffic

Fionn DavenportAugust 17, 2021
Read More

ITTN Awards MC: The Second Clue

Fionn DavenportAugust 17, 2021
Read More

London Calling: Aer Lingus Resumes Busy Service to London Gatwick

Fionn DavenportAugust 17, 2021
Read More

World’s First LNG-Fuelled Exploration Cruise Ship Delivered

Fionn DavenportAugust 17, 2021
Read More

Silversea Introduces Bonus Commission for Agents

Fionn DavenportAugust 17, 2021
Read More

ITAA Calls on Government to Clear Passport Application Backlog

Fionn DavenportAugust 17, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn