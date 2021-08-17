Ireland Added to Abu Dhabi’s Green List

Abu Dhabi has added Ireland to its ‘Green List’ of countries, which means that travellers arriving from the Republic are now exempt from any quarantine measures.
Travellers will still be required to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test valid for maximum 72 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test on day 6 (day of arrival counts as day 1). Unvaccinated travellers arriving from these Green List countries will also take a PCR test on days 6 and 9.
The new ‘Green List’ of 28 countries will be effective from tomorrow, 18 August, at 2pm.
Abu Dhabi Green List
- Albania
- Australia
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- China
- Czech Republic
- Germany
- Hong Kong (SAR)
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Moldova
- New Zealand
- Poland
- Romania
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan, Province of China
- Ukraine
More information on the “Green List” can be found here.
YouTube
RSS