Ireland Added to Abu Dhabi’s Green List

Abu Dhabi has added Ireland to its ‘Green List’ of countries, which means that travellers arriving from the Republic are now exempt from any quarantine measures.

Travellers will still be required to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test valid for maximum 72 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test on day 6 (day of arrival counts as day 1). Unvaccinated travellers arriving from these Green List countries will also take a PCR test on days 6 and 9.

The new ‘Green List’ of 28 countries will be effective from tomorrow, 18 August, at 2pm.

Abu Dhabi Green List

Albania

Australia

Bahrain

Belgium

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Germany

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Ireland

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

New Zealand

Poland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Ukraine

More information on the “Green List” can be found here.