IPW Update: Children will be Granted “Narrow Exception” for Travel to US

Unvaccinated children under a certain age will be granted a “narrow exception” for future entry into the United States, but will most likely have to provide a negative Covid test, according to a US administration official.

Sarah Morgenthau, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Travel & Tourism at the U.S. Department of Health.

ITTN spoke to Sarah Morgenthau, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Travel & Tourism at the U.S. Department of Health, who acknowledged that children exempt from vaccination in their home country would be granted a “narrow exception” from the vaccine requirement.

The same “narrow exception” will be granted to humanitarian workers.

Ms Morgenthau also said that young children would have to abide by testing protocols and would most likely have to provide a negative Covid test – whether PCR or antigen – but could not confirm details of what the minimum age requirement would be.

She acknowledged that the issue was an important one for family travel but more details would be forthcoming in the coming weeks.

