IPW 2022 is Nearly Here!
News

IPW 2022 is Nearly Here!

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
With US Travel Association IPW 2022 just over a week away, Sharon Jordon and Fionn Davenport are putting their heads together to create a productive itinerary for the five days they are in the thick of it!

They don’t intend to waste a minute of their time and plan to meet with as many people as possible, while helping the goal of the IPW 2022, which is to rebuild and strengthen the travel industry post Covid-19.

They would love to hear from you if you. Email Sharon at [email protected]

Check out what is happening here https://www.ipw.com/

