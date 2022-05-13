intuitive Responds to International Demand with Global Expansion Plans

intuitive – the travel technology provider – is responding to demand by broadening its international footprint and operations, with plans to increase its international clients over the next year, likely outnumbering those in the UK.

This follows eight new international customer wins for the business during the last two years of lockdown, including Sasta Ticket in Pakistan, Thomas Cook and Traveljet Vakanties in the Netherlands, Cocha in Chile, Selected Tours in Denmark and La Fabbrica dei Sogni in Italy.

To maintain this growth intuitive has identified several further potentially high-growth markets, including Central and Western Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

As part of this, intuitive have also recently bought on new international members of the team with a focus on expanding their sales and development team capabilities.

Primarily known in the UK for their full end-to-end reservation system, iVector, they have since developed three solutions over the last three years, diversifying to a more SaaS product focus to meet the ever-changing needs of the market.

intuitive will look to use the success of international events, media and partnerships to help elevate their brand awareness in their target markets.

“This is an exciting time at intuitive. The demand from international travel companies to source and sell beds in an ever-complex market has been significant. This is a huge strength of ours and we have easy to deliver and cost-effective solutions to match the market need.” said intuitive commercial director Andy Keeley.

“We’ve broadened our focus to service the needs of international clients. We’ve done this by making much of our core functionality – accommodation connectivity, contracting and caching solutions – more accessible and easier to deliver. This is what the market needs. More modular, easily-integrated, best-of-breed options.”