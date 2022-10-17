Introducing The Travel Directory

You may have noticed a new tab appeared on our website towards the end of last week…

Well, the ITTN team are thrilled to relaunch The Travel Directory, which has been months in the remaking and is here to make your lives a whole lot easier! The Travel Directory is live from today and is a comprehensive agent resource that you will wonder how you managed without, for so long. As we welcome many agents back to the industry and extend open arms to those who are joining our industry for the very first time, The Travel Directory will soon be Irish travel agents’ one-stop-shop for all key suppliers’ trade contacts details, supplier training webinars, downloadable videos, images and posters to share with your customers and offers to post on social media – for your convenience and ease!

Access to the Travel Directory is strictly for the travel trade only and sits behind logins, so we kindly ask that you use your work email to sign up, as personal email addresses such as Gmail, Hotmail, iCloud, Outlook and so on, will not be permitted. Over the coming weeks, the Travel Directory will continue to improve and expand but we still welcome your feedback and suggestions as this is your resource and we want to ensure it has everything you want and need within!

One lucky agent who signs up before 14 Nov, will be in with a chance of winning a €100 One4All voucher! So… What are you waiting for? Sign up today – https://thetraveldirectory.ittn.ie

Suppliers, if you have not sent your trade contact details or have not yet signed up for Premium Membership, please reach out to Carrie at [email protected] to discuss your options.