Introducing StyleShop

Have you heard that we’ve launched a Travel StyleShop? It gives style inspiration for all travel types.

Have your clients ever asked you what they should wear on their cruise? What they should pack for their summer holiday? Or have you thought about your own holiday and what to wear for ski season, or to the airport?

Enter, the Style Shop!

Introducing Aurora Rocca, our very own industry stylist. Aurora began her career styling in Brown Thomas Dublin, leading to the fast-paced, dynamic environment of Selfridges to the unique and infamous Harrods, to having managed luxury stores on Bond Street. Couple that with the fact that she’s a mum of a young family, we promise you won’t regret following StyleShop where we combine our love of fashion and travel.

Make sure to follow us on Instagram and Tiktok and check out the StyleShop on Traveltimes. ie

