Introducing StyleShop

By Emer Roche
Have you heard that we’ve launched a Travel StyleShop? It gives style inspiration for all travel types.

Have your clients ever asked you what they should wear on their cruise? What they should pack for their summer holiday? Or have you thought about your own holiday and what to wear for ski season, or to the airport?

Enter, StyleShop!

Introducing Aurora Rocca, our very own industry stylist. Aurora began her career styling in Brown Thomas Dublin, leading to the fast-paced, dynamic environment of Selfridges to the unique and infamous Harrods, to having managed luxury stores on Bond Street. Couple that with the fact that she’s a mum of a young family, and we promise you won’t regret following StyleShop where we combine our love of fashion and travel.

Make sure to follow us on Instagram and Tiktok and check out the StyleShop on Traveltimes. ie

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
