Intrepid Travel Unveils New Rebrand With Accountability Focus

Intrepid Travel has announced it will undergo a major rebrand, aimed at being more accountable towards travellers.

The rebrand focused on “empowering communities, protecting the planet and creating a more equitable experience” for travellers. The operator hasn’t undergone an identity overhaul in more than 15 years.

Key Changes

As part of the refresh, Intrepid has implemented four key changes, including a product statement and a new vision, mission and purpose.

The company’s trips will now have a renewed focus on wildlife and environmental conservation, disability support, preservation of indigenous and minority cultural traditions, gender equality and empowerment, as well as skills training and education.

Its singular product statement acknowledges that sustainability and travel are not “mutually exclusive”, as Intrepid believes travelling in a way that “empowers communities and protects the planet” creates a better experience for travellers.

New Additions

Intrepid has also embedded gender equality into its seven-point climate action plan and has created a new email address – [email protected] – so that the public can hold the company accountable.

Its new mission is to prove that “what makes travel fun can also make it responsible”, which it said will be supported by the company’s growth by using its “influence and finances” to support the planet and its people.

James Thornton, Chief Executive of Intrepid Travel, said,” Intrepid’s new brand identity is so much more than a new logo and look,”.

“We’ve reflected on the past 18 months and leveraged our strengths, purpose and ambition to look to a brighter future.”