Intrepid Travel to open its own branded hotel business

Intrepid Travel revealed its plans to expand into the hotel business and open as many as 15 hotels over the next four years.

The tour operator has entered a joint venture with Drifter Hospitality Group to acquire hotels across Australia and New Zealand in 2022.

The first hotels will open in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in 2022, and be positioned as ‘Drifter – an Intrepid Hotel’.

A sneak peek of the intrepid-Drifter Hotel

The hybrid hotels will feature communal areas and flexible room options, including private suites and shared rooms.

The properties will be carbon neutral and sustainable practices will be implemented across design, services, amenities, utilities and wider operational practices.

“The concept is popular with millennials, who increasingly seek experiential accommodation,” said Intrepid.

There will be eight hotels across Australia and New Zealand in the next three years, growing to 15 properties by 2025.

The group plans to take the concept globally.