Intrepid Travel to launch US tours

Intrepid Travel has launched a range of new tours to the USA.

The adventure touring specialist now offers 57 tours in the US, with activities such as walking, cycling, culinary and sightseeing across 28 states.

Intrepid said there had been an 80% increase in bookings to the US from the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) since the announcement that American borders would reopen.

New trips include the South Dakota to Montana Parks Explorer, Portland to San Francisco Discovery, and Tennessee Music Trail to New Orleans.

James Thornton, chief executive of Intrepid Travel, said: “We’ve thought for a long time about the unique role Intrepid can play in the United States.

“We felt compelled to not only offer sustainable and unique travel experiences for both domestic and international travellers but to also ensure we use the power of tourism as a force for good.”