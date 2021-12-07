Intrepid Travel teams up with battleface insurance

Intrepid Travel has teamed up with travel insurance provider battleface to provide customers with flexible insurance options.

Travel insurance is mandatory on all Intrepid tours.

Battleface is a full-stack global travel insurance company that enables customers to easily select custom-built products and services.

Hugh King, Director of Business Development at Battelface, said “we are delighted to announce our partnership with Intrepid Travel to provide peace of mind to those embarking on some of the best adventures the world can offer. It is exciting to support a company that excels in providing sustainable travel and cultural equity. “

Joanna Reeve, Head of Partnerships at Intrepid Travel, said “In the current landscape, it’s more important than ever that travellers have adequate insurance cover to give them peace of my mind.”