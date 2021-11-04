Intrepid Travel releases tour operator guide for carbon measurement

Intrepid Travel has released a comprehensive guide to help tour operators reduce carbon emissions in their operations.

The guide’s objective is to set a science-based target, which will empower any tour operator with the ability to start measuring their carbon footprint.

The resource is aimed empower tourism businesses to decarbonize, with a net-zero methodology for hotels and other resources.

This guide is authored by Intrepid’s Environmental Impact Specialist Dr Susanne Etti.

Dr Etti commented “You can’t reduce what you don’t measure and there are few travel companies that really understand the impact they’re having on the planet. The critical step is measuring and then reducing your emission. Without that baseline, it is extremely hard to understand the impact of any decarbonization actions.”

You can check out the guide here.

There are hopes that COP26 will prompt industries to commit to more ambitious climate action, including halving emissions by 2030.