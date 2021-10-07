Photo: Unicef

Intrepid Travel Reaches Vaccine Equity Milestone Goal

A big congratulations to Intrepid Travel, which has reached its fundraising goal to help fund the delivery of Covid-19 vaccinations to lower-income destinations – just two months after launching its global vaccine equity campaign.

The company is now increasing its ambition to raise more funds to help end the pandemic.

Through its philanthropic arm The Intrepid Foundation, the tour operator has raised over $106,000 AUD (€66,000) for UNICEF’s Vaccinaid: Give The World A Shot appeal – exceeding its original aim of $100,00 AUD (€63,000).

The monies raised will allow for the vaccination of more than 20,000 people – but Intrepid want more.

The operator is now increasing its goal to $150k to continue supporting equitable vaccine access.

“While there is encouraging progress being made with vaccination rates, the global pandemic is far from over,” said James Thornton, CEO of Intrepid Travel.

“The entire travel industry must continue to step-up to acknowledge and act on the current inequalities around global access to COVID-19 vaccines.”

“Our customers, people and the communities we visit around the world deserve a safe return to travel.”

One hundred per cent of donations via The Intrepid Foundation go to UNICEF Australia’s Give the World a Shot’ appeal to support the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to some of the most vulnerable and most disadvantaged countries around the world.