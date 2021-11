Intrepid Travel has launched its Cyber Week offers.

The adventure group is offering 25% off worldwide trips and 15% domestic tours in the U.S. and Canada.

There is also 20% off trips to Australia.

The sale runs from November 22nd until December 1st. Bookings are valid for travel between December 2021 and December 2022.

For more information on Intrepid Travel’s offers, check out this video.