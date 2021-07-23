Intrepid Travel Launches Cornwall Fam Competition for National Travel Agent Day 2021

Agents have the chance to win one of eight places on Intrepid’s first ever UK fam trip as part of National Travel Agent Day on Friday 23 July.

The Walk the Cornish Coast trip departs on September 13 2021. To enter, agents are asked to join the Intrepid Loves Agents group on Facebook and tag a fellow agent who they think deserves a break. Both the person who nominates and the person tagged will be entered into the competition.

Entries are open until noon on July 26 and the winners will be chosen by Intrepid and announced later that day.

Another two spots will be available to win during Intrepid’s Big Fat Travel Quiz taking place at 4pm on Friday on the Intrepid Loves Agents Facebook page.

In further activity for National Travel Agent Day, Intrepid is offering an exclusive 20% off on bookings for 2022 made through agents. Discounts on agents’ own holidays have also been increased to 60% for an agent and 40% for a travel companion.

Fundraising will be a key part of the day and Intrepid is inviting people across the industry to donate directly or set up a fundraising challenge here. All money will go to Abta Lifeline or the ITAA Benevolent Fund, both charities supporting agents suffering during the pandemic.

The fundraising page is at https://national-travel-agent-day-fundraiser.raisely.com/

More information is available at https://www.intrepidtravel.com/uk/national-travel-agent-day