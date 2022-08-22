Intrepid Travel Appoints New GM for UK and Ireland

Intrepid Travel, the B Corp-certified leader in responsible travel, has appointed Hazel McGuire in the newly-created role of General Manager UK & Ireland.

Ms McGuire joins Intrepid with 17 years’ experience in senior commercial, marketing, and general management positions across the travel and transport industries.

She held roles at Flight Centre Travel Group touring brands Topdeck Travel and Back Roads Touring as well as global hop-on, hop-off sightseeing brand Big Bus Tours.

Based in the company’s Brixton office, in London, she will be responsible for providing leadership in the UK and Ireland, implementing strategic plans, managing day-to-day business, and ensuring the company achieves its goals.

Hazel McGuire

Ms McGuire will report to EMEA managing director Zina Bencheikh, who is taking on an expanded remit, looking after the company’s destination management companies in the region as well as the UK business, and lead expansion into new European markets.

Ms McGuire said: “I’ve long admired Intrepid Travel – its product, the brand, the company’s B Corp status and its commitment to sustainable travel and focus on giving back to the communities and destinations it visits.