Intrepid Travel acquires US tour group Wildland Trekking

Intrepid Travel has acquired US-based active and outdoor adventure tour operator Wildland Trekking.

The acquisition will boost the total number of US tours offered by Intrepid to 57. It follows the recent launch of 38 new tours in the US, due to start later this year.

The tour operator accelerated its investment in the US due to Covid-19, after seeing a spike in interest for domestic tours among US travellers when borders were closed.

Last year, Intrepid Travel built and launched its own dedicated North American operations hub under North American managing director Matt Berna.

Wildland Trekking offers hundreds of US itineraries – ranging from hut-to-hut trekking through the Presidential Range in New Hampshire to backpacking trips throughout the Rocky Mountains and Desert Southwest.

The acquisition will merge each company’s operations and business in the US, with plans to develop new trips in Alaska and the Canadian Rockies and to build more winter season trips.